Man pleads guilty in 2002 Arvada sexual assault

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who was linked by DNA to a 2002 Arvada sexual assault pleaded guilty on Monday in Jefferson County Court.

Brent Bloomquist, 64, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted sexual assault, both felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

The case stemmed from an incident in May 2002. The victim was walking home at night when she was grabbed and forced up against a fence, according to the Arvada Police Department (APD). The assault occurred near 80th Avenue and Hoyt Way, which is between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Parkway.

The victim reported the assault to police, and DNA evidence was collected from the scene, police said at the time of the arrest.

Arvada Police detectives partnered with United Data Connect to develop a familial DNA profile that eventually led investigators to Bloomquist, APD said.

APD credited Detective Michael Roemer for obtaining a "John Doe" warrant so the case wouldn't be lost based on the statute of limitations.

United Data Connect has assisted local law enforcement in solving other cold cases in recent years. In Jefferson County, those include the 1981 murder of 18-year-old Jeannie Moore, whose body was found in Genesee Park, and the 1963 murder of Margaret "Peggy" Beck at Flying G Ranch.