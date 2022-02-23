Man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

Daniel Morrissey pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

DENVER — A man who was charged after sending texts containing photos and video of himself inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single charge in connection with the case, court documents show.

Daniel Morrissey pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to a charging document filed Nov. 8, he was charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Morrissey was arrested in Denver on Nov. 4, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in October.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Morrissey sent a coworker a picture of himself at the Lincoln Memorial. The person asked Morrissey if he was at the Capitol, and Morrissey responded with two photos, including a selfie, that appeared to be taken inside the Capitol, according to the plea agreement.

The next day, Morrissey sent the person a video of himself inside the Capitol, wearing the same hat and sunglasses as in the selfie, according to court documents. The crowd could be heard loudly chanting "USA" throughout the video. The plea agreement says Morrissey spent about 28 minutes inside the Capitol.

The recipient showed some of these photos to a coworker, who reported the photos to the FBI, according to court documents.

Morrissey faces up to six months in jail, up to five years of probation and up to a $5,000 fine when he is sentenced May 24.

