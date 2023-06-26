Man sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Broomfield Walgreens

Javier Garcia Jr., 19, was killed in the shooting outside the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street Sept. 25, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison Friday in connection with a 2021 shooting that killed one person and injured two others outside of a Broomfield Walgreens.

> The video above aired Sept. 30, 2021.

Javier Garcia Jr., 19, was killed in the shooting outside the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021. Two other people -- a teenager and a woman who was 18 at the time -- were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Trevor Woodruff, now 21, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with the shooting. Other charges against him were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Woodruff was immediately sentenced to 30 years in prison for each count.

Woodruff went to the police department and was arrested around 2:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Woodruff and Garcia knew each other. Garcia's girlfriend, who was injured in the shooting, told police that the two "buy things from each other, usually shoes." According to the affidavit, Woodruff had previously sold guns and may have been at Walgreens to make a sale.

Related Articles Man charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 outside Broomfield Walgreens

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.