GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man who spent more than eight years on the run has pleaded guilty and faces up to 18 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in 2010.

Roque Colin-Tapia, 27, was extradited to Weld County from Mexico last August. He was wanted for stabbing 20-year-old Casey Korgan to death outside a house party in Evans.

Colin-Tapia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday and faces 10 to 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in early June.

