LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A local man has pleaded guilty to setting eight fires in Lakewood last April that led to the deaths of six horses, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Earnest Sunday Maynes pleaded guilty Monday to 11 felony counts for setting those fires, the District Attorney's Office said.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Lakewood police responded to a report of a fire at 5405 W 3rd Ave. in Lakewood on April 28, 2018.

When officers arrived, the release says they found a large barn that was on fire.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man accused of setting Lakewood barn fire said he was 'gonna blow things up'

RELATED: 6 horses die in ‘suspicious’ Lakewood barn fire

Along with officers from the Denver Police Department, they were able to help five to six horses get out of the burning barn, according to the release. Six horses they were not able to get to in time died.

Responders from the West Metro Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames.

The release says fires were also set at seven other locations in the same neighborhood around the same time. It does not give any details on where those fires were, specifically, or the damage they caused.

Maynes pleaded guilty to two counts of arson, eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of criminal mischief.

He will be sentenced on May 24 and is facing between 8 and 34 years in prison.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS