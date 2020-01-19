BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department (BPD) issued a warning this weekend after it said a man impersonated a police officer and gained access to an elderly woman's home.

The woman told police that the man identified himself as “Captain Gallin” and told her he was investigating suspicious noises and needed to enter the home to investigate.

She thought he was an officer and allowed him inside, according to a Facebook post from BPD. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a khaki-colored coat with patches on the sleeve, according to the victim.

After wandering around the house for a brief amount of time, he left the residence, according to the Facebook post. The resident later contacted BPD to report what had happened.

RELATED: Man arrested after video shows woman's interaction with suspected fake cop

BPD told her the person was not one of their employees. They also reminded residents that all patrol staff wear full police uniforms and drive marked police vehicles.

The department's plainclothes detectives are required to carry their badges and police ID cards, the department said.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a Brighton police officer and you are unsure whether they are a police officer, contact BPD's dispatch center by calling 911 or 303-288-1535. The dispatcher can help verify whether the person is indeed a BPD officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the dispatch center and reference the case number: 20-0102

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS