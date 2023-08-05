Suspect arrested after ramming police car in Johnstown, sheriff's office says

Zach Widener also nearly hit two deputies when he tried to drive out of a storage facility after being barricaded for hours, Larimer County Sheriff's Office said

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested on numerous charges including attempted murder after ramming a police car and nearly hitting two deputies following an hours-long barricade situation in Johnstown Friday,

Deputies responded to a self-storage complex near the Johnsontown exit on Interstate 25 to search for a fugitive wanted on multiple no-bond arrest warrants. He was later identified as 41-year-old Zachary Widener.

Widener was found at a storage unit and he barricaded himself inside after he saw investigators approaching, the sheriff's office said.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, the Larimer County All Hazards Crisis Response Team was called to assist, however, Widener was uncooperative. He then tried to "blindly ram" his way out of the storage unit by driving through the door, the sheriff's office said.

Widener hit a police car and nearly hit two deputies before he was arrested, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported.

Widener was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges:

Two counts of 1st-degree attempted murder - peace officer with extreme indifference

Failure or refusal to leave premises or property upon request of a peace office

Criminal mischief

False reporting to authorities

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Widener was also booked on the following outstanding arrest warrants:

Failure to appear – criminal mischief

Failure to appear – property damage

Failure to appear – contempt of a protection order

Failure to appear – burglary

Burglary

