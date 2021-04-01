Man threw incendiary parts into Jeffco Sheriff's headquarters, referenced Nashville bombing, affidavit says

Samuel Livingston, 60, is being held on suspicion of possession of explosive parts and criminal mischief in the incident on New Year's Day.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and glass doors Friday at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office headquarters also referenced the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, according to the affidavit in the case.

Samuel Gibson Livingston, 60, was being held in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of possession of explosive incendiary parts, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to court records.

He was due in court Jan. 8, at which time the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office was expected to file charges.

According to the affidavit, the incident started about 11 a.m. on New Year's Day, when a sergeant who was in his office looked outside at the west-side parking lot and witnessed a Ford F-150 deliberately ram into a sheriff's office patrol vehicle.

The pickup left at a high rate of speed. A few minutes later, the sergeant spotted the same pickup on the east side of the headquarters building. The driver was out of the truck and breaking a glass door, the affidavit says.

The man threw two cans of oxygen and a rectangular bar of silver into the entrance area. Because oxygen combined with alkaline metal, along with heat, is reactive, the items could be categorized together as an explosive, or separately as incendiary parts, the affidavit says. The materials didn't detonate.

When two deputies, one with a stun gun and the other with his gun drawn, approached the man, he refused to get on the ground and resisted arrest, according to the affidavit.

After the man was handcuffed, he said to the deputies, "Go down to your AT&T store, check out what's going on with that company, this will be bigger than that," the affidavit says.

The deputy who wrote the affidavit said he believed the man was referencing the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, in which an RV explosion injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings, including an AT&T transmission building.

Eight more oxygen bottles were seized from the pickup, and Livingston had two lighters in his possession, one of them in the packaging, the affidavit says.

Livingston has a history of confrontation with the Jeffco Sheriff's Office. In the pickup, deputies found documents for a February 2020 criminal case where Livingston was upset over how it was handled, the affidavit says.

Jeffco investigators also learned through FBI databases that Livingston was previously investigated for threatening to bomb a Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance building in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1996, according to the affidavit.