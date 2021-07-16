Man rams park ranger with car after violating leash rules, deputies say

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the man became verbally uncooperative after being told he'd receive a citation for not having his dog on a leash.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man visiting Rabbit Mountain Open Space rammed his car into a park ranger Friday morning after being told he'd receive a citation for not having his dog on a leash, the Boulder County Sherriff's Office (BCSO) said.

When the park ranger spoke with Gregory Noriega, 24, about the citation, BCSO said he became "verbally uncooperative."

Noriega then asked the park ranger if he could sit in his car because he was having asthma-related issues. While Noriega was in the car, BCSO said, the park ranger went behind it to take down the license plate number.

That's when Noriega put the car in reverse and gunned the engine, striking the park ranger and injuring him, BCSO said. He then continued to drive away, according to the sheriff's office, forcing the park ranger to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

BCSO said Noriega nearly caused a car accident at Highway 66 and North 53rd Street, which is where deputies stopped him and took him into custody after he initially refused to cooperate with their commands.

The park ranger was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has been released, according to the sheriff's office.

