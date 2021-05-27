Man sentenced to 20 years for ramming another car

Angel Casas-Martinez rammed a vehicle as part of domestic violence incident, according to prosecutors.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man who rammed a car with his Hummer and then fired at least one shot at the vehicle in 2019 was sentenced this morning to 20 years in prison, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Angel Casas-Martinez, who was 20 at the time of the incident, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in February to first-degree assault and harassment as an act of domestic violence.

On Jan. 13, 2019, a woman victim called 911 and said she was in a car that had just been chased through Greeley by a yellow Hummer.

Casas-Martinez who was driving the Hummer, struck the victim’s sedan several times before the victim’s vehicle came to a stop in a grassy area where he fired a shot, prosecutors said.

The victims told police that Casas-Martinez had been calling and texting his ex-girlfriend non-stop throughout the night.

He then waited outside her apartment and followed her friends after they dropped her off.

