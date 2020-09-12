Man sentenced in 2010 shooting of Adams County sergeant

An Adams County judge on Wednesday sentenced Gerardo Reyes-Torres to 25 years in prison.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted of shooting an Adams County sergeant in January 2010 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

Adam's County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said Gerardo Reyes-Torres, 31, fired a shotgun, striking Sgt. Luis Hernandez in both legs with multiple pellets when he responded to a call at the 7900 block of Mona Court related to a home invasion robbery on Jan. 4, 2010.

At that location, which is near West 80th Avenue and Conifer Road, ACSO said deputies confronted multiple armed suspects and were fired upon. Reyes-Torres fled the scene and likely left the country after evading capture that night, according to ACSO.

Detectives with ACSO apprehended Reyes-Torres in December 2019 after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office intelligence reported that an employer applied for clearance for Reyes-Torres to work on a construction project at a Jefferson County government building.

Hernandez recovered following the incident and returned to duty.