Man sentenced in 2016 sexual assault case

Peter Dettmer was extradited from Ecuador to face 126 counts of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to five of those charges.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man who was extradited to Colorado from Ecuador last year on 126 sexual assault charges has been sentenced after pleading guilty to five of those counts.

Peter Dettmer, 69, was sentenced Thursday to 28 years to life in prison. After 28 years, his exact release date is determined by his progress in treatment and whether there is a strong probability he will not reoffend, the DA's office said.

Dettmer was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador by the FBI on April 27, 2021 on charges stemming from a 2016 case in Golden. He originally faced the following charges:

63 counts of sexual assault – victim helpless

62 counts of sexual assault – victim incapable

One count of sexual assault – victim incapable due to force, drugs or other

He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to five counts of sexual assault. All of the remaining counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Dettmer was originally arrested on June 10, 2016, after an alleged crime that happened that night at the Millstone condos on 11th Street in Golden, according to police documents. Witnesses saw the assault involving a woman who appeared to be unconscious through a picture window with open curtains and called police, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dettmer's extradition was the second from Ecuador in the last 27 years, according to the district attorney's office.

