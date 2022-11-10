Man sentenced for 2018 murder of Aurora woman

Andrew Condon was sentenced Thursday in the death of 23-year-old LaBrea Jackson.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been sentenced for the 2018 murder of an Aurora woman whose body was found in southern Colorado days later.

Andrew Condon, 29, was sentenced Thursday to 71 years in prison, followed by five years of mandatory parole.

Condon was found guilty in August in the death of 23-year-old LaBrea Jackson. A jury convicted him of one count each of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault and felony menacing.

Jackson was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 26, 2018. Her mother told police she hadn't heard from Jackson since Dec. 23, and that Jackson had sent her a text message saying she was getting ready to pick up Condon, who was her boyfriend, and the two would stay at their house for a few days. The last time anyone spoke to her was on Dec. 21, when she talked to her brother on the phone, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, police believe Jackson was killed in Aurora sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. Her body was found in a plastic storage container at an abandoned truck stop on Interstate 25 just north of Aguliar, in Las Animas County, on Jan. 6, 2019. Police said a driver found the container and contacted law enforcement. An autopsy later determined Jackson was strangled to death.

The murder charge against Condon was filed on Jan. 25, 2019. He had been in jail in Jackson County, Texas, after being arrested on warrants out of Colorado and facing additional charges in Texas, according to the affidavit. Condon was driving Jackson's car and had her debit card when he was arrested, police said.

