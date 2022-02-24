Man gets life in prison for Aurora murder

Curtis Davis-Barnes was found guilty of murdering Aarion Derritt at an Aurora home on Christmas Day.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found guilty earlier this month of shooting and killing a family friend after losing money to him in a game, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Curtis Davis-Barnes, 38, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the 2019 death of 39-year-old Aarion Derritt. Davis-Barnes was immediately sentenced to the mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019 in the basement of a home on East Kansas Place. The homeowner told police family and friends had gathered for a Christmas party, and several of them were downstairs playing poker and dice. Witnesses said as the games progressed, Davis-Barnes lost $600 to $700 to Derritt and became angry.

Davis-Barnes went upstairs and came back down with a handgun, prosecutors said. He shot Derritt in the head and chest, grabbed cash out of his pockets, and left, prosecutors said.

Davis-Barnes was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation, aggravated robbery, felony menacing and criminal possession of identification documents.

