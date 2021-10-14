Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Lakewood

Christopher Pride was found guilty in May of murdering 21-year-old Roderick Vecchiarelli in June 2019.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man convicted of murder for a 2019 shooting that killed a man in Lakewood has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Michael Pride, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty in May of murdering 21-year-old Roderick Vecchiarelli in June 2019. Pride was also found guilty of robbing a woman during the same incident, according to prosecutors.

The shooting happened on June 17, 2019 on Depew Street in Lakewood.

Pride was arrested in Colorado Springs about a month after the shooting, according to prosecutors. He was found guilty in May of felony murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, and four counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Pride was on federal probation and supervised probation at the time of the murder, according to prosecutors. He has a lengthy criminal history with prior arrests on charges including assault and motor vehicle theft, according to court records.

Two codefendants also faced charges in connection with the crime.

Keshun Bastian previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and aggravated robbery, according to prosecutors. Bastain was sentenced in March to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the other co-defendant, Danny Carter Jr., pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and accessory to crime. He was sentenced on October 22 to 14 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

