Man sentenced for 2019 shooting that killed woman

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a shooting that killed a woman in an east Denver apartment in 2019.

Sean Landrock, 27, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and child abuse, according to court documents. He was sentenced Friday to the maximum of 48 years in prison for second-degree murder, plus an additional three years for child abuse, according to prosecutors.

The shooting happened August 12, 2019 at an apartment at 8000 E. 12th Ave., which is in the East Colfax neighborhood. The victim, 22-year-old Shaina Castillo, died on the scene. Landrock was arrested later that day.

Police said the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

