Man sentenced for 2020 Lakewood murder

A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2020 shooting that killed a man in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 shooting that killed a man in Lakewood, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Michael Counterman, 41, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In September, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation.

The shooting happened April 4, 2020, near the Green Mountain Apartments on Mississippi Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Randi Ackerman kneeling in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to prosecutors. He was taken to the hospital, where he died several days later.

Investigators said the victim told witnesses and first responders that the shooter was a man named Michael. Multiple witnesses also overheard the confrontation and were able to identify the car associated with the shooter, according to prosecutors.

Police quickly identified the suspect as Counterman, who they said was the new boyfriend of the victim's ex-girlfriend.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.