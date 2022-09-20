Man sentenced for 2020 murder of father

Benigno Hernandez-Moreno was killed in December 2020 in Commerce City.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of his father in Commerce City.

Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escareno, 27, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 78-year-old Benigno Hernandez-Moreno. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

The Commerce City Police Department said around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, they were called to a disturbance on West 65th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Hernandez-Escareno jumping on top of a parked car in the street. He made some sort of statement that prompted officers to check on a man inside a nearby home, police said.

When officers went inside, they found Hernandez-Moreno dead. He had suffered severe head trauma, prosecutors said.

Hernandez-Escareno was initially charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with his father's death. In July, that charge was dismissed and Hernandez-Escareno pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.