DENVER — Four years after a nearly 2-year-old boy was killed, the man responsible for his death was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

DeLonta Crank was sentenced Friday in connection with the death of Javion Johnson, who was 23 months old when he died in 2015. Crank pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in late August.

The toddler was brought to a hospital emergency room unresponsive on July 8, 2015, and was later pronounced dead, according to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police.

Medical staff noted signs of abuse on the boy that included burns on his butt, chest and thighs, the affidavit says.

RELATED: 2 held for investigation of murder in toddler death

Candice Lampley, the boy's mother, told investigators Crank called her the night before and said he had to "whoop the baby" after the child had an accident while potty training, the affidavit says.

The victims' sibling reported that Clark "does most of the disciplining" and said he "uses a stick and a belt", according to the affidavit. A sibling also said, according to the affidavit, that Crank put the victim in a high chair and "repeatedly hit him in the head."

DeLonta Crank

Denver police

The next morning a babysitter came over to watch the children while Lampley and Crank went to work, the affidavit says. About 10 minutes after they left, the babysitter got a call from Crank who "specifically asked" if the victim was breathing, the affidavit says. The babysitter checked on the boy and determined he was not breathing and took him to the hospital.

In July 2015, the Denver District Attorney’s Office charged Crank and his girlfriend Candice Lampley, who is Javion’s mother, with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Candice Lampley was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday

Lampley pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced in October 2016 to a 25-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.

RELATED: Woman gets 25 years in prison for death of 23-month-old son

“While I am pleased this case is now behind us, Javion’s death and the horrific details surrounding it continue to affect everyone involved, including Javion’s three young siblings who witnessed the abuse and were also victims of it,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “I thank my staff and the DPD Homicide Unit for relentlessly pursuing justice in this heartbreaking case.”

The details of the case contributed to the creation of the city’s Child Safety Net Impact Team to improve coordination between agencies and protect at-risk children and families.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS