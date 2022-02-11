Man sentenced to nearly 100 years for violently attacking woman

Fermin Gonzalez-Flores stangled the woman, sexually assaulted her and tried to drown her in a bathtub, prosecutors said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted last August of attempted murder, sexual assault, and other charges related to a violent crime in which he tried to drown the victim in a bathtub was sentenced to nearly 100 years in the Department of Corrections.

Fermin Gonzalez-Flores was convicted on August 25, 2021, on the following charges after an eight-day trial.

Second-degree attempted murder

Kidnapping

Assault-strangulation

Sexual assault

Violent crime-used weapon

Violent crime-cause death or SBI

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 98 years.

“The brutality of this crime deserved a significant sentence and that’s what the defendant got today,” said District Attorney Brian Mason.

“This defendant tortured, battered, sexually assaulted, and attempted to drown the victim in a bathtub. His actions were unspeakable, and it is my hope that the victim can take solace in this sentence as she makes the almost unimaginable step of moving forward after this horrific incident.”

Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault and physical violence that some may find disturbing.

On Jan. 16, 2020, the victim returned home from work between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. and was lying in her bed when, Gonzalez-Flores, who was her cousin's boyfriend entered the room, prosecutors said.

They engaged in a short conversation before Gonzalez-Flores strangled the victim until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, Gonzalez-Flores was standing over her and the victim attempted to defend herself with a knife and pepper spray that were on the nightstand but was unsuccessful in stopping the violent attack.

Gonzalez-Flores pulled her to the floor and began to strangle her again before he dragged her upstairs to the bathroom and began filling the bathtub, prosecutors said.

He then submerged her head in the water, but eventually pulled her out and sexually assaulted her multiple times before falling asleep. At that point, the victim managed to escape and eventually made it to a coffee shop where she called 911.

Thornton Police officers responded to the home and took Gonzalez-Flores into custody.

