Man gets 21 years for 2018 beating death at Aurora U-Haul location

The victim, identified as 61-year old George Pappas, died from blunt force head injuries.

AURORA, Colo — A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder related to a deadly beating at an Aurora U-Haul location in 2018.

As part of the plea in March, other charges against Corderio Lark were dismissed, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Lark was sentenced on June 26 to 21 years in prison but was given credit for the 825 he had already served prior to sentencing.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the area of South Havana Street and East Colorado Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on March 24, 2018

The man, later identified as 61-year-old George Craig Pappas, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed Pappas died of blunt force head injuries.

Lark was arrested a few days later and initially faced a charge of first-degree murder.