Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

Daniel Short pleaded guilty in May to vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with the Oct. 4 crash.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to an October crash that killed a Centennial woman.

Daniel Short, 66, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty in May to vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with the Oct. 4 crash.

Julia Ann Pacheco, 59, of Centennial, was killed in the crash, which happened at the intersection of West Yale Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood.

Pacheco was on a motorcycle when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers arrested Short at the scene, LPD said.

The other charges against Short were dropped as part of the plea deal. He was originally also charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle and failure to present evidence of insurance.

Short has a history of DUI. He pleaded guilty in 1988 to driving under the influence in El Paso County, according to court records.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.