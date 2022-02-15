Man who ran from fatal crash gets 7 years

Joseph Benson was accused of running from a crash in which he sideswiped another vehicle which resulted in the driver's death.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who ran away from a fatal car crash in May 2020 was sentenced to seven years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Monday after pleading guilty last year.

Joseph Benson pleaded guilty to a single charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death on Nov. 18, 2021. As part of the plea, other charges including, vehicular homicide, improper passing, and driving after revocation were dismissed.

The May 3, 2020 crash happened around 6 p.m. in the area of East Yale Avenue and South Vaughn Way. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), a 2014 BMW SUV attempted to pass a 2013 Kia sedan in oncoming traffic lanes, and sideswiped the vehicle in the process, killing the driver.

Aurora police said several occupants in the BMW fled and were later apprehended, but Benson was not.

In late May 2020, the search for Benson centered around an apartment complex in 14000 block of East Harvard Avenue where there was an hourslong standoff.

At the time, officers believed Benson was armed and that he had been spotted running into an apartment, prompting the SWAT situation. However, police said Benson was ultimately not found.

He was finally arrested in early June of that year.

