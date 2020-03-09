Man faces decades in prison after fatal stabbing

Ruperto Amaya-Aldaco was fatally stabbed during an altercation at an Adams County apartment complex in 2019.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — An Adams County man faces decades behind bars when he is sentenced next month in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man last year.

Ontonio Borrego, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday for the killing of 57-year-old Ruperto Amaya-Aldaco at an Adams County apartment complex on May 25, 2019. He had originally faced a charge of first-degree murder.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call to the Revival Apartment Complex at 7251 Samuel Dr. and found Amaya-Aldaco lying in a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

>the video above aired in May 2019 when Borrego was initially charged

Evidence showed that Borrego stabbed Amaya-Aldaco in the neck during an altercation, prosecutors said.

As part of the plea agreement, Borrego faces a sentence of 32 to 48 years when he is sentenced Oct. 23.