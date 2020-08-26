Man sentenced for stabbing girlfriend to death, stuffing body in trunk

Autumn Rivera was last heard from on Nov. 25, 2018 after a night out celebrating her 21st birthday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death, placing her body in the trunk of a car, and then driving to Wyoming.

Autumn Rivera, her boyfriend Jonathan Akin and some friends went to a nightclub in Denver on Nov. 24, 2018, to celebrate Rivera’s 21st birthday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri Beard said.

Akin and Rivera left the club at about 1 a.m. and on the way home, Rivera confided to her sister that they had been fighting about their relationship. That was the last anyone heard from her.

Investigators said she was stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 25 at their apartment at 2525 E. 104th Ave. in Thornton.

“The forensic evidence tells us that Autumn was stabbed nine times in the front and back of her torso, that the attack began on one side of the living room and ended on the other, that Autumn fought and tried to escape,” Beard told the court.

On Nov. 27, Akin walked into a police department in Powel, Wyoming and said he had killed Rivera at their Colorado residence and drove there with her body in his car.

Officers discovered Rivera’s body wrapped in a bedspread in the trunk.

Akin was arrested and extradited to Colorado where he was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Akin claimed he was severely intoxicated and did not remember what happened, according to prosecutors.

After trying to clean up the blood from the murder, he drove to his mother’s home in Wyoming spent the night and then turned himself into police

In January of this year, he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.