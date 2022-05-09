x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man sentenced for 2 deadly stabbings in 12 hours in Belmar Park

Vicente Orozco was found guilty in March in the deaths of Stevan Sandvick and Ivan Rodriguez, who were both stabbed to death in August 2019.

More Videos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Friday to two life sentences in fatal stabbings that occurred within a 12-hour period in Belmar Park in August 2019.

A jury in Jefferson County District Court found Vicente Orozco guilty in March in the murders of Stevan Sandvick, 61, and Ivan Rodriguez, 19, in the Lakewood park.

According to court records, Orozco was sentenced Friday on the following counts:

  • Two counts of first-degree murder, sentenced to life on both counts
  • Aggravated robbery, sentenced to 15 years in prison

He was also found guilty of three counts of violent crime with a weapon, which were sentence enhancers, according to court records.

Sandvick's body was found Aug. 15, 2019, with several stab wounds by someone who was walking near the Colorado Fallen Firefighter's Memorial on the north corner of the park near Allison Parkway.

RELATED: High school student arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Belmar Park in Lakewood

Just before midnight, on the same morning, a man called police and said he and a friend were in Belmar Park when an unknown man began stabbing one of them, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

That victim, identified as Rodriguez, died at the hospital a few days later. He was at the park to play soccer with a friend.

RELATED: Man fatally stabbed while playing soccer in Belmar Park was a recent Jefferson Jr/Sr High graduate

Orozco was arrested a few days after the stabbings at McLain Community High School, where he was a student.

Credit: KUSA

In the video below, which aired Aug. 22, 2019, former teachers remembered one of the fatal stabbing victims:

More Videos

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

RELATED: 2 men stabbed to death at Lakewood's Belmar Park

RELATED: Man charged in 2 deadly stabbings in one morning in Belmar Park

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.