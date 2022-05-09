Man sentenced for 2 deadly stabbings in 12 hours in Belmar Park

Vicente Orozco was found guilty in March in the deaths of Stevan Sandvick and Ivan Rodriguez, who were both stabbed to death in August 2019.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Friday to two life sentences in fatal stabbings that occurred within a 12-hour period in Belmar Park in August 2019.

A jury in Jefferson County District Court found Vicente Orozco guilty in March in the murders of Stevan Sandvick, 61, and Ivan Rodriguez, 19, in the Lakewood park.

According to court records, Orozco was sentenced Friday on the following counts:

Two counts of first-degree murder, sentenced to life on both counts

Aggravated robbery, sentenced to 15 years in prison

He was also found guilty of three counts of violent crime with a weapon, which were sentence enhancers, according to court records.

Sandvick's body was found Aug. 15, 2019, with several stab wounds by someone who was walking near the Colorado Fallen Firefighter's Memorial on the north corner of the park near Allison Parkway.

Just before midnight, on the same morning, a man called police and said he and a friend were in Belmar Park when an unknown man began stabbing one of them, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

That victim, identified as Rodriguez, died at the hospital a few days later. He was at the park to play soccer with a friend.

Orozco was arrested a few days after the stabbings at McLain Community High School, where he was a student.

In the video below, which aired Aug. 22, 2019, former teachers remembered one of the fatal stabbing victims:

