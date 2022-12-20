Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

Javier Esparza was shot to death on Nov. 12, 2021, in southwest Denver.

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver.

On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers also found Jerry Duong, now, 27, on a nearby bed in a fetal position. Duong told police Esparza was like a brother to him, according to prosecutors. At trial, prosecutors asserted that Esparza was fatally shot in the bedroom after a brief altercation with Duong.

On Nov. 8 of this year, a Denver jury deliberated for three hours before finding Duong guilty of one count of second-degree murder. The jury could have convicted Duong of first-degree murder, but instead found him guilty of the lesser charge, court records show.

On Dec. 19 a Denver judge sentenced Duong to 48 years in the Department of Corrections.

