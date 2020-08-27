Man sentenced to probation, ‘Making Better Choices’ class for accidentally shooting cousin

Darius Banks pleaded guilty to the July 2019 shooting death of his cousin, Elijah Wilkins.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to accidentally shooting and killing his cousin while "twirling the handgun around with his finger in the trigger guard” has been sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours of community service.

Darius Banks, 20, will also have to take part in a “Making Better Choices” class and mental health evaluation and treatment as mandated by his probation, Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Vikki Migoya said.

Banks’ cousin, 19-year-old Elijah Wilkins, was killed in the shooting, which Migoya said was considered a “terrible accident.” Banks’ plea agreement was at the urging of the victim’s family, and they said the two men were very close.

According to the arrest affidavit for the July 2019 incident, Banks initially said he was driving with Wilkins when they got into an argument with two men in another vehicle in the area of Del mar Circle and North Lansing Street. He told police Wilkins exited their vehicle to confront the men and was shot, the affidavit says.

Police went to that area but could not locate a crime scene, according to the affidavit. Officers went to Banks' home and found a black handgun, bloody shirt and cell phone on the sidewalk, the document states.

Officers also located a neighbor who said she was in her home and saw a silver sedan across the street. She heard what sounded like a gunshot and looked out the window, the affidavit says. The woman said she saw a man exit the passenger side of the vehicle and observed that he was "bleeding from his left side," the affidavit says. The man got back into passenger side of the sedan and the driver drove off, she said.

Investigators also located surveillance video from another home that corroborated the witness's story.

When Banks was confronted with the lack of evidence at Del mar Circle and North Lansing Street and the handgun and bloody shirt at his home, he admitted he "accidentally shot" Wilkins, the affidavit says.

Banks told police he "lied about his first story because he didn't want to get in trouble", the affidavit says. He also told police he "did not intentionally shoot" Wilkins and said it was "an accident," the affidavit says.