BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally stabbing another man in Aurora.

According to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Aurora police officers responded to a 911 call in April and found James Edward Reed, 59, bleeding on the ground in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue. That's located between Dayton and Florence streets.

He had been stabbed repeatedly in the neck, the release said, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had been unable to fight back because he was extremely intoxicated.

Matthew Scott Nagel, 28, was arrested near the scene, according to the release. It adds that both men suffered from substance abuse issues.

An Adams County District Court jury found Nagel guilty of first degree murder after deliberation last week, according to the release.