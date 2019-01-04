GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been sentenced for hitting and killing a motorcyclist with his vehicle while under the influence and speeding in Jefferson County, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Ian Fitzgerald O'Connor was sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing 63-year-old Paul Dacko, Sr. while speeding in his vehicle with alcohol and marijuana in his system, the District Attorney said.

Dacko was headed north on Highway 285 at C-470 on Aug. 29, 2017 on a motorcycle, according to the DA. O'Connor was going between 105 mph and 111 mph before the crash and driving recklessly.

O'Connor crashed into the motorcycle Dacko was riding from behind, causing the bike to roll and Dacko to be flown from his motorcycle into the southbound lanes of 285, the DA said.

The motorcycle became wedged under O'Connor's car, and he dragged it several hundred feet until his car wouldn't drive anymore, the District Attorney's Office said.

Law enforcement said O'Connor then fled the scene and was found at a gas station in Morrison.

Dacko did not survive the crash.

On Feb. 20 of this year, O'Connor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and DUI 3rd - meaning he has at least three DUI convictions (the law itself doesn't count more than that).

