COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man on Friday was sentenced to 96 years in prison for the 2017 murders of his sister and brother along with the attempted murder of his father.

Malik Murphy, 21, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the killings of 5-year-old Sophia and 7-year-old Noah Murphy that happened on Oct. 17, 2017.

Murphy was also accused of stabbing his father, Jefferson Murphy, in the neck at their Colorado Springs home.

RELATED: Man accused of killing siblings: 'It's like it wasn't me'

Court records said Murphy told investigators that he had been thinking about killing everyone in the house for months "to be by myself."

"Each day we're hit with a horrible reality of what happened," Murphy's mother said in court Friday. "Now, we've lost three children....you stole their lives — they were only 5 and 7 years old."

Murphy had previously been arrested on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Ill., after authorities said he set a car on fire.

He told authorities he poured gasoline in the back of a Ford Explorer and “used portions of a coloring book that was in the vehicle to light the gasoline on fire.”

Authorities there agreed to drop charges after assurances that Murphy would undergo treatment for his mental issues.

RELATED: Judge sets trial for man accused of killing 2 young siblings

RELATED: Colorado man pleads insanity in deaths of 2 young siblings

RELATED: Teen accused of killing 2 young siblings charged with murder

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS