ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced for murdering a 36-year-old Aurora father of four during an evening fueled by drugs and drinking, the Arapahoe County District Attorney announced Friday.

Marquez Woodruff, 18, was just shy of his 17th birthday when he repeatedly shot Terry Capler at close range, the DA said. The coroner later said Capler died from being shot in the head and the torso.

Woodruff, who was convicted of first-degree murder in September, was sentenced to life in prison, but will be eligible for parole in 40 years due to his age at the time of the incident.

Police in December 2017 responded to a call in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street, where they found Capler dead in the living room.

An investigation later determined Capler had been hanging out with Woodruff and his girlfriend that evening, drinking alcohol and doing drugs, the DA said.

Woodruff and his girlfriend fled the home after Woodruff shot Capler "for no apparent reason," according to the DA.

Capler's roommate, who had also been present at the home that night, hid in a bedroom before eventually calling the police, the DA said.

Aurora police found Woodruff by tracking his phone, which Woodruff had used to text Capler earlier that night.

Capler is survived by his four children, his parents, his sister and his twin brother — several of whom spoke at Woodruff's sentencing.

“I lost my dad, my best friend, my rock, and my greatest supporter,” said Capler's daughter through tears. The defendant “took the heart from my chest.”

Brauchler said Woodruff will likely not be required to serve "anywhere near 40 years."

"He will be allowed to apply for a special program for those juveniles who have earned long sentences through murder, and — if successfully completed — he will be presumed safe to return to our communities," Brauchler said. "This is no joke."

