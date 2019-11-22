ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man found guilty of breaking into women's homes in Thornton late at night and sexually assaulting them was sentenced to life plus 170 years in prison, the 17th Judicial District Attorney announced Friday.

Cesar Segura Galvan, 28, was declared a sexually violent predator for committing the crimes from 2016 to 2018, the DA said.

Galvan was convicted of the following assaults:

On Dec. 22, 2016, Galvan sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman at her apartment at 511 E. 88th Ave. in Thornton. He put a knife to her throat, but she fought him off as he ripped off her panties and attempted to sexually assault her. He fled the apartment after she was able to grab her Taser.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Galvan entered the bedroom window of an apartment at 8849 Pearl St. in Thornton and held his knife against the throat of a 25-year-old woman who was asleep in her bed as he ripped off her panties, strangled her at knife-point and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to free herself and fled the apartment.

On April 14, 2018, a 39-year-old woman was in bed in her apartment at 8859 Pearl St. in Thornton when she woke to find Galvan in her bedroom holding a knife. He grabbed and strangled her, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her.

Thornton police officers eventually arrested Galvan after they found him hiding in bushes at the apartment complex. DNA evidence in that case led to charges filed against him in the two earlier sexual assaults.

Galvan on Aug. 26 was convicted of 21 charges, including:

Multiple counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by threats and force

Sexual assault and attempted sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon

Burglary

Aggravated robbery

Assault by strangulation

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate the evil that exists in society and that is everyone’s worst nightmare,” District Attorney Dave Young said. “This sentence not only will assure the public that he is no longer a threat to innocent victims, but it also brings justice to these three women whose lives will never be the same.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS