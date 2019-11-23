DENVER — A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 54 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three teenage girls, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Friday.

A jury in August convicted Bradley J. Marcotte of sexually assaulting the girls over the course of several years by using their shared Catholic faith as a catalyst for the abuse.

Marcotte was found guilty of:

Two counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse

Nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

During the trial, prosecutors outlined a pattern where Marcotte used his Catholic faith as a catalyst for the abuse against his victims. According to the DA’s office, Marcotte told the girls he was their “spiritual adviser” and had them call him “Father Brad” even though he was not a member of the clergy.

Marcotte targeted victims who had troubled lives, according to the DA’s office, and eventually manipulated them into engaging in sexual behavior with him.

“The abuse Marcotte committed against these teenage girls was intentional,” McCann said. “Marcotte is a sexual predator who targeted vulnerable girls and manipulated them into believing he was their spiritual advisor. His victims are to be commended for finding the strength to confront their abuser whose sentence is appropriate given the damage he has caused.”

