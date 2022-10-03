Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran during home invasion

Raymond Ramirez, 22, was sentenced last week in the 2018 Greeley shooting.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County judge sentenced a 22-year-old man last month to 42 years for a shooting during a home invasion four years ago.

Raymond Ramirez was sentenced Sept. 23 for his role in an armed burglary on Oct. 21, 2018, at a home on 88th Avenue in Greeley, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

A woman told Greeley Police officers that she was asleep alone in her bedroom when she was woken up by two men. One of the men pointed a gun in her face before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her.

The intruders also woke up the woman's adult son, who's a military veteran, and his young son. The intruders beat the man before dragging him and his son into a bathroom.

Ramirez then came into the bathroom and shot the man in the shoulder, the District Attorney's Office said.

“He didn’t just shoot to shoot,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said during the sentencing hearing. “He shot to kill that night. In that effort, he almost took the life of a great man who served his country and who was raising his young son.”

The intruders stole several cellphones, a handgun, electronics and other household items totaling more than $2,000.

Ramirez pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

First-degree burglary

Child abuse

Five suspects in total were arrested. Two of them were juveniles, and the other two suspects were:

Brandon Steele, who pleaded guilty in July 2020 to second-degree kidnapping and burglary and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Valentine Sitchler, who pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced in March 2019 to 15 years in prison.

