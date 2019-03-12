JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for his role in the death of Kristian Macleod on April 13, Jefferson County District Attorney Pam Russell confirmed.

Joshua Polaske and 24-year-old Lacy Barclay were both charged in April in connection with 44-year-old Macleod's murder.

Macleod was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Kilmer Street in Golden shortly after 4 p.m. on April 13. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Polaske was charged with:

First-degree murder

Distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Two violent crime counts, which are sentence enhancers.

