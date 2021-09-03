Man who abused girlfriend's 2-year-old sentenced to 42 years

Cristian Hernandez was sentenced to 42 years in prison for causing serious injuries to his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who plead guilty to causing serious injuries to his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Cristian Hernandez was sentenced to 42 years in prison, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's office.

Hernandez plead guilty to several assault charges stemming from an incident that happened at the Lamplighter Motel in Longmont on Sept. 3, 2019, the district attorney's office said.

Longmont Police were called to the motel for a report of a possible child abuse case, according to Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Hernandez stated that the girl fell off the bed of the motel room while he was in the bathroom, but several doctors determined that the injuries were more severe than those that could have inflicted by a fall from a bed, the district attorney's office said.

Hernandez's girlfriend confirmed that he had been abusing her and her daughter in the weeks before the incident at the motel, according to the district attorney's office.

The 2-year-old was originally transported to Longmont United Hospital, then to Children's Hospital, according to Satur.

“This prison sentence is the right outcome because of the incredibly serious injuries that the defendant inflicted on this young child," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Due to the outstanding work of the Longmont Police Department and the medical professionals, we were able to prove that the defendant’s initial story was completely false. With today’s sentence, this man is being held fully responsible for the injuries and the trauma that he inflicted on the victim. This sentence reflects the horrific nature of his conduct. I am grateful to the prosecution team for their tireless efforts and advocacy in this difficult case.”