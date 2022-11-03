Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet

Anthony Frisk was sentenced to 255 days in jail and will register as a sex offender under an intensive probation program after being charged with child enticement.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident.

Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by several event attendees, an arrest affidavit from the Lakewood Police Department said.

Frisk was sentenced on Thursday to 55 days in jail for the main charge of enticement of a child, a Class 4 felony – and 200 days for an indecent exposure charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

In connection to his main charge of child enticement, Frisk will have to register as a sex offender and is sentenced to serve intensive supervision probation.

According to that affidavit, Frisk worked at the Lakewood Link Recreation Center on South Reed Street, and when the alleged incident occurred he was working a special event being hosted at a different city facility to earn extra money.

He voluntarily spoke with investigators and said that at around 11 p.m. he contacted the girl to "pull her aside" to check in with her. He said he led her into a "storage room behind the counter" and closed the door.

He then asked her to do something sexual and she responded no, the affidavit says. Frisk said he responded, "I'm sorry this is kinda weird. I'm kinda weird." He said, according to the affidavit, that he then opened the door and let the girl out, and at no time did he physically touch her.

