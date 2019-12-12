JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A staff member at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child won't serve any time in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for 12 years behind bars for Joseph Scott Forrest, but he instead was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervision and six months of jail work release. He must also register as a sex offender.

In April, detectives with the Lakewood Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Forrest and accused him of possessing multiple images of child pornography.

Police said their investigation revealed the images were "likely" stored on Forrest's Twitter account.

The Colorado Department of Human Services, which operates the Youth Services Center, fired Forrest over the summer.

