Man gets 200 years for sexually assaulting 3 children

Brian Eugene Barcelona, 35, was convicted after repeatedly assaulting three siblings over a four-year period, the district attorney's office said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children numerous times over a four-year period, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Brian Eugene Barcelona, 35, was found guilty by a jury on 12 counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The judge ruled that the sentences will be served consecutively, "effectively ensuring a life sentence," according to the Arapahoe County district attorney's office.

The Aurora Police Department began investigating Barcelona in August 2018, when a father reported his son was sexually assaulted by his cousin, the DA's Office said.

Investigators determined that Barcelona sexually assaulted the child and two siblings repeatedly between 2015 and 2018. Photographs depicting the sexual abuse were found on Barcelona's cellphone during his arrest, the DA's Office said.

“In all my years of prosecuting these types of cases, I struggle to recall another one involving such severe abuse or brazen conduct,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo. “The defendant felt so secure in his ability to exploit his position of trust to silence these children that he actually kept photographs as trophies.”

