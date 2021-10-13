Man sentenced to 112 years after shooting at officer during chase

An Aurora man convicted of attempted murder after shooting at a police officer during a high-speed chase in Greeley has been sentenced to 112 years in prison.

GREELEY, Colo. — An Aurora man who was convicted of attempted murder after shooting at a police officer during a high-speed chase in Greeley has been sentenced to 112 years in prison, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

James Nicholson, 52, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance, according to prosecutors.

Nicholson was sentenced Friday to 112 years in prison. The DA's office said the sentence came after a judge found the prosecution had proven Nicholson was a habitual criminal.

The incident happened in July 2020, when officers were called to an apartment on 10th Street in Greeley, where a resident reported that a man matching Nicholson's description had a gun and was trying to get into their apartment.

When officers arrived, prosecutors said, they saw Nicholson walking away. When they tried to make contact with him, he ran off.

The DA's office said when the two officers got closer to catching up with Nicholson, he turned around and sprayed them with bear mace. The officers said they couldn't see and were having trouble breathing, according to the DA's office.

When backup officers arrived, prosecutors said, Nicholson got into a vehicle and took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through Greeley.

At one point during the chase, according to prosecutors, one of the officers saw the rear window of Nicholson's vehicle shatter. He then heard multiple gunshots and saw eight to ten muzzle flashes coming from inside the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Multiple agencies helped Greeley police officers as the chase went through other cities and counties, according to prosecutors. Larimer County sheriff's deputies eventually stopped Nicholson's vehicle in Loveland.