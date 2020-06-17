Driver who was high on meth sentenced to 12 years in crash that killed passenger

Eric Jacob Baum was sentenced to 12 years for vehicular homicide while driving high on methamphetamine.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for vehicular homicide while driving high on methamphetamine in 2019.

On June 6, 2019, 37-year-old Eric Jacob Baum was driving westbound on east 120th Avenue when he ran off the road, crashing a 1986 Chevrolet camper and killing the passenger, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Baum had told police that the passenger, 61-year-old Timothy Joseph Powers, was driving at the time of the crash, according to the release. Powers was found pinned in the front passenger seat at the scene of the crash.

Baum admitted to police that the two had been smoking methamphetamine and speeding up to 80 miles-per-hour before the crash, according to the release.

At the time of the crash, Baum had been on probation for a theft case in Greeley and his driving privileges were revoked through 2023, according to the district attorney's office.

Baum eventually plead guilty to vehicular homicide, the release said.

Baum was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison by Adams County District Judge Caryn Datz.