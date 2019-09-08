JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 72-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for exposing himself to nine young girls in restaurants, a release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office says.

Fred Merrill Shattuck pleaded guilty to four felony counts of indecent exposure in May. The release says this was Shattuck's 10th indecent exposure conviction.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that in December 2017 and January 2018 they received multiple complaints from girls who said Shattuck was exposing himself to them. Most of the reports came from girls who were 14 and 15 years old, according to the release.

There were four separate incidents that took place at two locations:

Einstein Bros. bagels on South Simms Street and West Ken Caryl Avenue

Subway on West Coalmine Avenue and South Pierce Street

Both are located near Chatfield High School.

Shattuck was arrested on February 5 after he was identified by several of the victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

During his sentencing hearing, Shattuck admitted going to the restaurants to expose himself to someone there, the release says.

Tuesday, Shattuck was sentenced to three years in prison for each count of indecent exposure, with each sentence to run consecutively.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS