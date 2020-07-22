Man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking, unlawful reentry after a prior deportation

Carlos Eduardo Lopez-Romero, 25, and at least two other individuals frequently dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in Denver and Lakewood.

DENVER — A Mexican national in the United States illegally was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years on supervised release, for drug trafficking, possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs and unlawful reentry after a prior deportation, according to United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn.

Carlos Eduardo Lopez-Romero, 25, and at least two other individuals frequently dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in Denver and Lakewood, according to Dunn's office. From November 2018 to February 2019, Lopez-Romero sold approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of heroin to an FBI "confidential human source" over the course of six transactions, Dunn 's office said in a news release Tuesday.

An additional six pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin, two semiautomatic pistols and ammunition were found in a storage locker, the release says.

Dunn's office said Lopez-Romero is a native and citizen of Mexico, born in Tepic, Nayarit. He was removed from the U.S. on Nov. 18, 2013, but shortly after his removal, he knowingly reentered the U.S. near Tijuana, Mexico/San Diego, California, without receiving the consent of the proper legal authority to reapply for admission to the U.S.

“Lopez-Romero came to the United States illegally just so he could become a drug trafficker to American citizens,” Dunn said in the news release. “But the FBI caught on, and now he will spend 15 years in federal prison and face deportation after he pays his debt to society.”

The prosecution was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations, the release says.

The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.