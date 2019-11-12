DURANGO, Colo. — A 24-year-old man will spend the next several years in prison after being sentenced in relation to a drive-by shooting on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in June 2018, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Tuesday.

The Southern Ute Indian Reservation is located near Ignacio, which is about 327 driving miles southwest of Denver.

On June 6, 2018, Antonio Castro was in the driver seat of a van when he injured an unarmed man standing in the street after firing from a handgun, according to evidence presented at the Castro's trial.

Castro fled the scene, and Southern Ute Police Department officers later apprehended him after he hid in the shower of a nearby friend's house, Dunn said.

Castro was convicted of:

Assault with the intent to commit murder

Discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

A judge sentenced him to serve 16 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“Castro attempted to kill an unarmed man and flee the scene of the crime,” Dunn said. “Thanks to the quick work of our tribal law enforcement partners and prosecutors from my office, Castro will spend significant time in federal prison.”

This case was investigated by the Southern Ute Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Graves.

