Man sentenced to 18 years after woman dragged by car, shot in Aurora

Javante Franklin pled guilty to assault and robbery in the Aurora case and sentenced to 18 years and 16 years to be served concurrently.

AURORA, Colo. — One of the men involved in the assault of a woman in Aurora was sentenced in Arapahoe County court Tuesday for his role in the crime.

Court records show Javante Franklin pled guilty to assault and robbery on Nov. 20 in the Aurora case, and on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 years and 16 years to be served concurrently.

In February 2020, Aurora Police said a woman was seriously injured in a shooting, which occurred in the 700 block of South Oswego Court, according to the affidavit in the case.

Franklin was originally charged with attempted murder and parole violation and held in the Arapahoe County jail on $505,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, Franklin and the other suspect in the case, Natnael Gebretsadik, picked up the victim on Feb. 4 in their vehicle, a stolen black BMW and threatened her, saying she better not "snitch" on them in a bank fraud scheme that she and Franklin were involved in.

Franklin pistol-whipped the victim and stole her phone, before she attempted to get out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Ring video obtained by investigators shows the vehicle in motion with the victim hanging onto the driver's side door, "skiing" on the snow-packed road while trying to retrieve her phone, and then letting go. A second Ring video shows one of the vehicle's occupants firing two shots, one of which hit the victim in the leg, the affidavit says.

Police said Gebretsadik was the driver of the vehicle and Franklin fired the shots at the victim, according to the affidavit. He has an extensive criminal history, including a May 2016 incident in which he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

Gebretsadik, has an arraignment on Jan. 19.