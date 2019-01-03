GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend, causing her to have a stroke.

Thomas Adam Rojas, 35, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

According to a press release from the district attorney's office, on Dec. 6, 2016, Rojas sat on his girlfriend's chest, holding her down while strangling her with both hands.

The assault caused the dissection of the woman's carotid artery and a subsequent stroke, the release says.

The release says the woman was unable to speak or report what happened to her due to severe aphasia from the stroke.

Someone called 911 three days later, according to the release. It is not clear who that person was.

Rojas and his girlfriend were living with Rojas' mother in Arvada when the crime occurred, the release says.

According to the release, Rojas was also on parole for a prior strangulation conviction at the time. In that case, the release says Rojas had strangled a prior girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness. That crime occurred in 2010.

Rojas was found guilty on Thursday, following four days of trial in Jefferson County District Court.

