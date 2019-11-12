DENVER — A repeat drunk driver will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to his 13th DUI, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Denver District Court Judge Michael Vallejos on Wednesday handed down the sentence to 60-year-old Maynard Rome.

On June 14, Rome was arrested after being involved in a traffic crash at I-70 and North Havana Street. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).

“Mr. Rome received his first DUI in 1986 and racked up 12 more since then which makes this prison sentence fitting,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. “December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month and this case deserves to be in the spotlight as a reminder to not drink and drive.”

According to the DA’s office, Rome has amassed DUIs in Denver County, Adams County, Arapahoe County, Jefferson County and in South Dakota’s Lawrence County.

He will spend four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC), with 36 days-credit for time served.

