DENVER — A man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the fatal stabbing of a teenager, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said 20-year-old Auviauntea Evans pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb.

The stabbing happened on July 1, 2018 during an altercation between Evans and Grant-Cobb near 571 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.

RELATED | Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing teenager

Evans was originally charged with first-degree murder, the DA said, but he took a plea deal. The sentencing range after Evans' guilty plea was 20 to 40 years.

Family members told 9NEWS that Grant-Cobb was a recent graduate from DSST Stapleton High School, where he was active in sports. He had planned to attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS