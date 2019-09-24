LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The second of three people believed to be involved in a robbery that left the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder was sentenced for his part in the crime, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Damon Porter was sentenced to 48 years in prison for his role in a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot in Lakewood this April, the DA said.

Porter, along with Dominic Pacheco-Donelson and Yazmine Hunter, are accused of demanding the victim's belongings, and then police said Porter shot the man from 2 feet away.

RELATED: Man gets 24 years in prison for Lakewood robbery, shooting

On April 4, Lakewood Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound and found a man there with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to the DA. The arrest affidavit says Pacheco-Donelson, Porter and Yazmine Hunter were in a stolen car while they followed the victim to an apartment parking lot.

Pacheco-Donelson was driving, police said. Hunter and Porter approached the man when he got out of his vehicle and Porter pointed a gun at him, according to law enforcement. They demanded the victim's things — taking his phone and demanding his keys. Police said the victim didn't notice the gun Porter had and refused to give them his keys.

Police said that's when Porter shot the man in the chest from 2 feet away. The pair returned to the car Pacheco-Donelson was driving and sped off. Lakewood PD found Porter and Pacheco-Donelson two days later.

Hunter is still on the run.

Pancheco-Donelson was sentenced to 24 years in prison in November.

This story draws on the previous reporting of Jacob Rodriguez.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS